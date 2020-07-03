3558 Saint Paul St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bbfbcc078 ---- Nice Carriage House for rent. 1 bed, 1 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line modern finishes with hardwood floors - perfect for city living. Washer and dryer are included, the living area is an open concept. Renter pays Gas and Electricity - Owner covers water, trash and sewer. Dog friendly. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website A/C