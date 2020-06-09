3531 Quitman Street

Amenities

*Property is now leased and no longer available*



2 Bed Plus Office / Kid's Room! Gorgeous Updated Bungalow w/ Private Back Yard, Huge Kitchen, and Unbeatable Location!



AVAILABILITY DATE: As early as January 1st, 2019. Move in date is flexible based on your needs.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted, no other pet breeds



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/741142?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* 2 bedrooms plus 3rd smaller bedroom which could serve as an office, studio, nursery or kid's room (see photos of room with yoga mat on floor)

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood

* Huge, open, updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* Washer and dryer included

* Private fenced back/side yard

* Very clean and well maintained, owner-occupied property



GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: private front and back/side yard. Back/side yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: No central AC. Window units provided.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: Flexible, 6-12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.