Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3531 Quitman Street

3531 North Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3531 North Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
*Property is now leased and no longer available*

2 Bed Plus Office / Kid's Room! Gorgeous Updated Bungalow w/ Private Back Yard, Huge Kitchen, and Unbeatable Location!

AVAILABILITY DATE: As early as January 1st, 2019. Move in date is flexible based on your needs.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs are permitted, no other pet breeds

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/741142?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 2 bedrooms plus 3rd smaller bedroom which could serve as an office, studio, nursery or kid's room (see photos of room with yoga mat on floor)
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood
* Huge, open, updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back/side yard
* Very clean and well maintained, owner-occupied property

GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back/side yard. Back/side yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: No central AC. Window units provided.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: Flexible, 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/741142?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

