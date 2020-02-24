All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 17 2019

3530 Pecos Street

3530 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS home with multiple AMAZING outdoor spaces in one of the HOTEST neighborhoods in Denver! Located within steps of a multitude of the best dining experiences in LoHi. This home is primely located just a hop skip and a jump from daily conveniences, I-25, I-70 and downtown sweetly nestled into a mature tree lined street. Breathtaking views of downtown from the back deck along with a conveniently motorized awning allows you to enjoy and expand your entertainment space outdoors while giving the confidence of an open or covered backyard soiree! The interior of this home is gorgeously appointed with high end finishes and multiple flex spaces to accommodate your individual needs. The 2nd floor features two master bedrooms with ensuite baths and private balconies to take in the views and gorgeous Colorado weather! Don’t hesitate, this single family home is a rare find in the best conveniently located neighborhood in Denver!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Pecos Street have any available units?
3530 Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3530 Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Pecos Street pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Pecos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3530 Pecos Street offer parking?
No, 3530 Pecos Street does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Pecos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 3530 Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 3530 Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Pecos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Pecos Street does not have units with air conditioning.

