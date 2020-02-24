3530 Pecos Street

Amenities

GORGEOUS home with multiple AMAZING outdoor spaces in one of the HOTEST neighborhoods in Denver! Located within steps of a multitude of the best dining experiences in LoHi. This home is primely located just a hop skip and a jump from daily conveniences, I-25, I-70 and downtown sweetly nestled into a mature tree lined street. Breathtaking views of downtown from the back deck along with a conveniently motorized awning allows you to enjoy and expand your entertainment space outdoors while giving the confidence of an open or covered backyard soiree! The interior of this home is gorgeously appointed with high end finishes and multiple flex spaces to accommodate your individual needs. The 2nd floor features two master bedrooms with ensuite baths and private balconies to take in the views and gorgeous Colorado weather! Don’t hesitate, this single family home is a rare find in the best conveniently located neighborhood in Denver!