Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

3501 Josephine St

3501 North Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3501 North Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Crafstman brick bungalow with original wood trim, hardwood floors, 2 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, updated stainless kitchen, and amazing fenced back yard with two-car garage.

-- This unique (and just a bit quirky) Clayton home also features a comfy front porch with swing, a huge walk-in closet off the master, and a sprawling space in the basement (it previously was a dance floor) that you can turn into an expansive bedroom or a great entertaining space, complete with pool table.

-- The main floor features a large living room and formal dining room, with all of the original stunning Craftsman woodwork and a fireplace. Off the dining room is a den that could convert into a second bedroom, complete with its own fireplace.

-- The master bedroom features a huge closet with built-in shelves, drawers and storage. The main floor kitchen has been updated and upgraded with stainless steel appliances, and also features a pantry, plus loads of built-ins for counter and storage space. The dishwasher is a rollaround model that is stored near the pantry.
The main floor bathroom features upgraded vanity, fixtures and a glassed-in shower.

-- Downstairs, you’ll find the huge open area that you can use for entertaining, complete with pool table, or turn it into an unusual but spacious second bedroom. There’s also a full bath, a mostly complete second kitchen (including a kegerator), and a washer and dryer. The lower level also features a den or study, plus loads of additional storage space.

-- Out back, you’ll find a lovely fenced yard (great for you and your doggos) and a flagstone patio, with tons of gardening space, and a small water feature. There are also two connected one-car garages (one facing the alley and one the street) with even more storage.

-- This home has surprises around every corner – if you love living in a unique space, this one’s for you!

LEASING INFO:
-- $2,295 a month rent; one-month deposit; one year or longer lease.
-- Tenant pays for Xcel, water, sewer, plus an additional $50 a month in the summer to offset mowing costs.
-- Up to two well-behaved adult dogs / cats OK with additional fees and restrictions (please ask for details)
- Application fee is $50 - WAIVED THIS WEEK! APPLY FOR FREE!
- If application is approved, there is a $100 Lease prep fee.
- We do credit checks.
- Sorry, no smokers - no cannabis - no vaping - The use of tobacco and/or cannabis products is prohibited anywhere on the property. Please don't apply if you smoke or use pot.

This home is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty. We would love to hear from you and show you around this unique home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Josephine St have any available units?
3501 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Josephine St have?
Some of 3501 Josephine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Josephine St offers parking.
Does 3501 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Josephine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 3501 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 3501 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Josephine St has units with dishwashers.

