3477 Florence Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

This house is ready for you and your family to come and enjoy. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths this house has 1,574 sq. ft. under central A/C. Main floor greets has oak hardwood floors that connect the family room to the kitchen/dining room with a nice open flow. The kitchen has granite countertops, fridge, dishwasher, and oven/stove. There is also a 1/2 bath + a door to the 2 car garage off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms and two baths (including the master bedroom) along w/ a laundry room + included Neptune washer/dryer front-loading upstairs. Just a quick walk to walking/biking trails, 10 minutes to The Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Discounted access to the community pool. Please visit https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to watch a full video walkthrough tour. Pets considered with owner approval and deposit ($215 refundable $85 held for odor treatment) Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-238-5181. Call or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule a showing.