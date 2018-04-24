347 S Jackson St A10a

Amenities

PRE-LEASE: One Bedroom Classy Highrise: Belcaro - Property Id: 247832



PRE-LEASE: Property opens May 2020. SPECIAL: UP TO SIX WEEKS MONTH FREE for terms 15-18 months.



Take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle! 15 minutes from Downtown Denver and twelve stories tall, this elite tower offers breathtaking views, best-in-class amenities, closeness to shopping and dining in both Cherry Creek and Denver. Easy access to popular bicycle and walking trails right outside your doorstep.



New-Build Contains:

Concierge w/ Controlled access + Covered Parking

Dedicated, covered dog park + Package locker system

8th floor terrace: fire & BBQ Pits, 12th floor rooftop w/ heated swimming pool. Community lounge, Two fitness rooms w/ Pilates machine, TRX resistance training and The Mirror fitness systems.

Bicycle storage + Electric vehicle charging



Interiors: (*select units)

Plank flooring w/ Quartz countertops

Whirlpool appliances w/ washer/dryer

Balcony or terrace; built-in speakers

Programmable Nest Thermostats

Walk-in closets + wine coolers or dry bars*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247832

