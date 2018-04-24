347 S Jackson St A10a

Amenities
PRE-LEASE: One Bedroom Classy Highrise: Belcaro - Property Id: 247832
PRE-LEASE: Property opens May 2020. SPECIAL: UP TO SIX WEEKS MONTH FREE for terms 15-18 months.
Take the next step toward a more sophisticated lifestyle! 15 minutes from Downtown Denver and twelve stories tall, this elite tower offers breathtaking views, best-in-class amenities, closeness to shopping and dining in both Cherry Creek and Denver. Easy access to popular bicycle and walking trails right outside your doorstep.
New-Build Contains:
Concierge w/ Controlled access + Covered Parking
Dedicated, covered dog park + Package locker system
8th floor terrace: fire & BBQ Pits, 12th floor rooftop w/ heated swimming pool. Community lounge, Two fitness rooms w/ Pilates machine, TRX resistance training and The Mirror fitness systems.
Bicycle storage + Electric vehicle charging
Interiors: (*select units)
Plank flooring w/ Quartz countertops
Whirlpool appliances w/ washer/dryer
Balcony or terrace; built-in speakers
Programmable Nest Thermostats
Walk-in closets + wine coolers or dry bars*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247832
Property Id 247832
(RLNE5746138)