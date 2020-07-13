All apartments in Denver
3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107

3450 South Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

3450 South Poplar Street, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 Available 01/03/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo in Southmoor - Welcome home to this tastefully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo in Southmoor.
CONVENIENCE galore with blocks to Tamarac Square, Shopping and restaurants! Minutes to I-25 & light rail for easy commute access.
The condo has had both baths completely re-done. New carpet and hardwood throughout and master has large walk in closet.
Kitchen is upgraded with SS appliances and open to living space.
Enclosed patio allows for extra entertaining space.
Unit comes with 1 deeded garage parking
Building has complete renovation in 2017 and offers year round swimming and hot tub as well as small fitness room.
Dogs considered, no cats due to allergies.
All Utilities included except XCEL for electric and internet/tv.
NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA
Book a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5277928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 have any available units?
3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 have?
Some of 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 is pet friendly.
Does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 offers parking.
Does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
