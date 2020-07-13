Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

3450 S Poplar Street Unit 107 Available 01/03/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo in Southmoor - Welcome home to this tastefully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo in Southmoor.

CONVENIENCE galore with blocks to Tamarac Square, Shopping and restaurants! Minutes to I-25 & light rail for easy commute access.

The condo has had both baths completely re-done. New carpet and hardwood throughout and master has large walk in closet.

Kitchen is upgraded with SS appliances and open to living space.

Enclosed patio allows for extra entertaining space.

Unit comes with 1 deeded garage parking

Building has complete renovation in 2017 and offers year round swimming and hot tub as well as small fitness room.

Dogs considered, no cats due to allergies.

All Utilities included except XCEL for electric and internet/tv.

NO SMOKING * NO MARIJUANA

Book a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5277928)