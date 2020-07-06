All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

3450 N Steele St

3450 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The main floor has a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen and formal dining room. Basement has two more bedrooms, a bonus room, and full bathroom. Washer/Dryer. Fenced in backyard. The front porch is spectacular with great views of the city, mountains and sunsets. Close to City Park, Golf Courses, The Denver Zoo, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com or (720)789-8981

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 N Steele St have any available units?
3450 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 N Steele St have?
Some of 3450 N Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3450 N Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 N Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 N Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3450 N Steele St offer parking?
No, 3450 N Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 3450 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3450 N Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 3450 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3450 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3450 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 N Steele St has units with dishwashers.

