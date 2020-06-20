345 Fillmore St Apt 409

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1985

Sq Footage: 1221 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 spaces underground

Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)

Pets Policy: Negotiable

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Condo



DESCRIPTION



Top floor corner unit with high end finishes. Treetop views from every window and beautiful natural light and cathedral ceilings. Balcony overlooks Fillmore. Underground parking for 2 vehicles; in unit W/D; Fireplace. Walk to coffeeshops, restaurants and shops. Starbucks, Apple store, Target, Whole Foods all within the neighborhood. Great layout for roommates, with both bathrooms having a separate walk-in shower. Can be furnished as shown or unfurnished. Call or text for immediate response. Pets negotiable. 12 month minimum lease.



Neighborhood



LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time (xxxx check this in denver county). Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.



Contact info:



Northpoint Asset Management