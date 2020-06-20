345 Fillmore St Apt 409

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1985
Sq Footage: 1221 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 spaces underground
Lease Duration:12-24 months (See Details Below)
Pets Policy: Negotiable
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Condo
DESCRIPTION
Top floor corner unit with high end finishes. Treetop views from every window and beautiful natural light and cathedral ceilings. Balcony overlooks Fillmore. Underground parking for 2 vehicles; in unit W/D; Fireplace. Walk to coffeeshops, restaurants and shops. Starbucks, Apple store, Target, Whole Foods all within the neighborhood. Great layout for roommates, with both bathrooms having a separate walk-in shower. Can be furnished as shown or unfurnished. Call or text for immediate response. Pets negotiable. 12 month minimum lease.
Neighborhood
LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time (xxxx check this in denver county). Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.
Contact info:
Northpoint Asset Management