Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3441 Xenia St Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Stapleton - Located in the coveted Central Park North Neighborhood, less than one block from the 80 acre Central Park. This home features three bedrooms, three and a half baths. Two decks, one off the dining room and one off the master bedroom. Two car attached garage. Newly refinished hardwood floors. One the upper level you will find the master and secondary bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The laundry is also located on the upper level. The main level of the unit has the kitchen, dining, family room, and half bath. The lower level has another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.



Pets negotiable, credit and background check required.



(RLNE4777276)