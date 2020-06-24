All apartments in Denver
3441 Xenia St

3441 Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3441 Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3441 Xenia St Available 04/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in Stapleton - Located in the coveted Central Park North Neighborhood, less than one block from the 80 acre Central Park. This home features three bedrooms, three and a half baths. Two decks, one off the dining room and one off the master bedroom. Two car attached garage. Newly refinished hardwood floors. One the upper level you will find the master and secondary bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms. The laundry is also located on the upper level. The main level of the unit has the kitchen, dining, family room, and half bath. The lower level has another bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

Pets negotiable, credit and background check required.

(RLNE4777276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3441 Xenia St have any available units?
3441 Xenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3441 Xenia St have?
Some of 3441 Xenia St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3441 Xenia St currently offering any rent specials?
3441 Xenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3441 Xenia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3441 Xenia St is pet friendly.
Does 3441 Xenia St offer parking?
Yes, 3441 Xenia St offers parking.
Does 3441 Xenia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3441 Xenia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3441 Xenia St have a pool?
No, 3441 Xenia St does not have a pool.
Does 3441 Xenia St have accessible units?
No, 3441 Xenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3441 Xenia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3441 Xenia St does not have units with dishwashers.
