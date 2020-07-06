3435 Bruce Randolph Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Now allowing in person tours updated COVID rules. Fresh updated 3bd Denver home in ideal location between Park Hill & RINO (River North Art District)! Enjoy the charm & character of 1950's home w/convenience of modern updates. Cook's kitchen w/solid surface cntrs & gas cooktop! Amazing fin bsmt is like it's own apartment w/bedroom, brand new full bath, kitchenette and 2nd family room! A/C blows cold & ready for summer! Large fenced yard provides excellent outdoor entertainment space & shed for extra storage! Perfect Denver location! Walk to shops/dining/parks. Pet Friendly (Dogs/Cats 2 Max w/mgt apprvl). Go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to see application criteria, pet policy, and to schedule a tour. Now allowing in person tours updated COVID rules.You may also tour in 3D now at www.3435brucerandolph.info