3435 Bruce Randolph Avenue

Amenities
Now allowing in person tours updated COVID rules. Fresh updated 3bd Denver home in ideal location between Park Hill & RINO (River North Art District)! Enjoy the charm & character of 1950's home w/convenience of modern updates. Cook's kitchen w/solid surface cntrs & gas cooktop! Amazing fin bsmt is like it's own apartment w/bedroom, brand new full bath, kitchenette and 2nd family room! A/C blows cold & ready for summer! Large fenced yard provides excellent outdoor entertainment space & shed for extra storage! Perfect Denver location! Walk to shops/dining/parks. Pet Friendly (Dogs/Cats 2 Max w/mgt apprvl). Go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to see application criteria, pet policy, and to schedule a tour. Now allowing in person tours updated COVID rules.You may also tour in 3D now at www.3435brucerandolph.info