Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

3435 Bruce Randolph Avenue

3435 East 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3435 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now allowing in person tours updated COVID rules. Fresh updated 3bd Denver home in ideal location between Park Hill & RINO (River North Art District)! Enjoy the charm & character of 1950's home w/convenience of modern updates. Cook's kitchen w/solid surface cntrs & gas cooktop! Amazing fin bsmt is like it's own apartment w/bedroom, brand new full bath, kitchenette and 2nd family room! A/C blows cold & ready for summer! Large fenced yard provides excellent outdoor entertainment space & shed for extra storage! Perfect Denver location! Walk to shops/dining/parks. Pet Friendly (Dogs/Cats 2 Max w/mgt apprvl). Go to TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE to see application criteria, pet policy, and to schedule a tour. Now allowing in person tours updated COVID rules.You may also tour in 3D now at www.3435brucerandolph.info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

