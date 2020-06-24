3430 W 17th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Must see! Modern Sloan's Lake rowhouse features 2 bedrooms PLUS office/den, 2.5 baths, fireplace, spacious rooftop decks with dramatic views,two car attached garage, custom cabinetry, Danze plumbing fixtures, Bosch stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, incredible location next to Sloan's Lake and close to Highlands Square & LoHi. Sloans Lake Park features walking and bike trails, tennis and basketball courts and the city's largest lake with a marina and water sports. Truly in the heart of everything,just minutes from downtown Denver, a few blocks to Perry Street light rail station, just off the Platte River Bike Trail, and adjacent to neighboring bustling area like Highlands, Jefferson Park and LoHi, offering countless restaurant and entertainment opportunities as well.

Call today to find out more about this beautiful 2 story, 1352 Sq. Ft. Rowhouse.

Available April 1st, Standard application process with background check. $50/application.

Pets are allowed upon approval, pet fee and pet rent.

Contact Linda at 303-994-2689 or Peaks to Plains at 303-221-7772.

To apply, go to rentdenvernow.com TODAY!