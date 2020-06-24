All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

3430 W 17th Ave

3430 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3430 West 17th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Must see! Modern Sloan's Lake rowhouse features 2 bedrooms PLUS office/den, 2.5 baths, fireplace, spacious rooftop decks with dramatic views,two car attached garage, custom cabinetry, Danze plumbing fixtures, Bosch stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, incredible location next to Sloan's Lake and close to Highlands Square & LoHi. Sloans Lake Park features walking and bike trails, tennis and basketball courts and the city's largest lake with a marina and water sports. Truly in the heart of everything,just minutes from downtown Denver, a few blocks to Perry Street light rail station, just off the Platte River Bike Trail, and adjacent to neighboring bustling area like Highlands, Jefferson Park and LoHi, offering countless restaurant and entertainment opportunities as well.
Call today to find out more about this beautiful 2 story, 1352 Sq. Ft. Rowhouse.
Available April 1st, Standard application process with background check. $50/application.
Pets are allowed upon approval, pet fee and pet rent.
Contact Linda at 303-994-2689 or Peaks to Plains at 303-221-7772.
To apply, go to rentdenvernow.com TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 W 17th Ave have any available units?
3430 W 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 W 17th Ave have?
Some of 3430 W 17th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 W 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3430 W 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 W 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 W 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3430 W 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3430 W 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 3430 W 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 W 17th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 W 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 3430 W 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3430 W 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3430 W 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 W 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 W 17th Ave has units with dishwashers.
