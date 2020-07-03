3430 Vallejo st Red Unit

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87fa20f083 ---- www.RentSteps.com. To set a showing Call 720-729-7837. **MONTH TO MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL**This is a beautifully renovated fully furnished executive garden level unit in the Highlands area of Denver. Just 30 days lease is required. After that every 2-week renewal. This is a just block from the Highland Bridge, Downtown and the exciting nightlife the Lodo. Do not miss this one is you want to live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in all of Denver. This is a garden level unit. Enjoy the best of indoors and outdoors Denver within walking distance of Coors Field, Mile High Stadium or the LoDo nightclub scene. You can eat in using a gas BBQGrill, our a kitchenette with a microwave oven and Keurig Coffee maker (NO STOVE/OVEN) or dine out at hundreds of restaurants, Brew Pubs, Bistros and coffee shops blocks from our home. Your unit is 100% private with 100% private entrance. No shared areas inside your unit. When I am not traveling I live here and will answer any question or I can just leave you alone Oh my gosh, there is so much of Denver history tied up within walking distance. Eat at Giatonos, where the Italian Mob in the 1960's plan their next moves. Walk down the streets to see the amazing architecture where the rich and famous of Denver lived in homes dating back to the 1800s. Walk to some of the best and most eclectic dining in all of Denver. Go visit Mile High Stadium where the Denver Broncos store the 3 Vince Lombardi Trophies. Watch the excitement of Avalanche Hockey or a concert at the Pepsi Center. It is all within walking distance or a short Uber ride from here. The property and area are very safe. Please have no concerns. Relax, enjoy your stay at our home. Make sure you take time to walk the neighborhood to some of the great restaurants, coffee shops, and beer pubs. The local architecture a long the tree-lined streets is worth the adventure.