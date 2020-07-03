All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3430 Vallejo st Red Unit

3430 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/87fa20f083 ---- www.RentSteps.com. To set a showing Call 720-729-7837. **MONTH TO MONTH FURNISHED RENTAL**This is a beautifully renovated fully furnished executive garden level unit in the Highlands area of Denver. Just 30 days lease is required. After that every 2-week renewal. This is a just block from the Highland Bridge, Downtown and the exciting nightlife the Lodo. Do not miss this one is you want to live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in all of Denver. This is a garden level unit. Enjoy the best of indoors and outdoors Denver within walking distance of Coors Field, Mile High Stadium or the LoDo nightclub scene. You can eat in using a gas BBQGrill, our a kitchenette with a microwave oven and Keurig Coffee maker (NO STOVE/OVEN) or dine out at hundreds of restaurants, Brew Pubs, Bistros and coffee shops blocks from our home. Your unit is 100% private with 100% private entrance. No shared areas inside your unit. When I am not traveling I live here and will answer any question or I can just leave you alone Oh my gosh, there is so much of Denver history tied up within walking distance. Eat at Giatonos, where the Italian Mob in the 1960's plan their next moves. Walk down the streets to see the amazing architecture where the rich and famous of Denver lived in homes dating back to the 1800s. Walk to some of the best and most eclectic dining in all of Denver. Go visit Mile High Stadium where the Denver Broncos store the 3 Vince Lombardi Trophies. Watch the excitement of Avalanche Hockey or a concert at the Pepsi Center. It is all within walking distance or a short Uber ride from here. The property and area are very safe. Please have no concerns. Relax, enjoy your stay at our home. Make sure you take time to walk the neighborhood to some of the great restaurants, coffee shops, and beer pubs. The local architecture a long the tree-lined streets is worth the adventure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit have any available units?
3430 Vallejo st Red Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit have?
Some of 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit's amenities include recently renovated, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Vallejo st Red Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit pet-friendly?
No, 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit offer parking?
No, 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit does not offer parking.
Does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit have a pool?
No, 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit have accessible units?
No, 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Vallejo st Red Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

