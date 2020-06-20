All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

3425 W. 16th Ave.

3425 West 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3425 West 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
This gorgeous new townhome has all the perks! 2 bed, 2 full baths, and two half baths are housed in a generous size townhome with an open floor plan with beautiful modern finishes. This home has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral toned modern paint, Quartz countertops and custom tile backsplash. The rest of the home has neutral toned paint, wood floors, higher end tile and new carpeting. There is also an attached 2 car garage. But one of the best features of this gorgeous home is the roof top patio-complete with built in fireplace! and a view of the skyline and mountains... Imagine your summer nights relaxing on your roof top oasis! Give us a call today to schedule a showing of this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 W. 16th Ave. have any available units?
3425 W. 16th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 W. 16th Ave. have?
Some of 3425 W. 16th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 W. 16th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3425 W. 16th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 W. 16th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3425 W. 16th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3425 W. 16th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3425 W. 16th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3425 W. 16th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 W. 16th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 W. 16th Ave. have a pool?
No, 3425 W. 16th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3425 W. 16th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3425 W. 16th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 W. 16th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 W. 16th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
