3425 W. 16th Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous new townhome has all the perks! 2 bed, 2 full baths, and two half baths are housed in a generous size townhome with an open floor plan with beautiful modern finishes. This home has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral toned modern paint, Quartz countertops and custom tile backsplash. The rest of the home has neutral toned paint, wood floors, higher end tile and new carpeting. There is also an attached 2 car garage. But one of the best features of this gorgeous home is the roof top patio-complete with built in fireplace! and a view of the skyline and mountains... Imagine your summer nights relaxing on your roof top oasis! Give us a call today to schedule a showing of this amazing home!