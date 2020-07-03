All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

3403 Florence Way

3403 Florence Way · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Florence Way, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63bcc1d029 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.***

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with almost 1600 sq ft of Living Space located in the Eastbridge neighborhood of Stapleton just blocks from the new Eastridge Town Center.

Gorgeous Master Suite w/ spacious his/her closet, 5 piece Bath.

Gourmet Kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main Level.

Upgraded carpet throughout the Upper Level.

Ceiling fans; front loaded w/d; 2 car attached Garage.

Nice Outdoor Living with large Front Porch that opens onto a courtyard and fenced in side yard.

Great location blocks from Pocket Parks, Greenway, Playgrounds, Central Park Recreation Center, 180 acre Central Park, the six Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available May 10th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools
Walk To East Bridge Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Florence Way have any available units?
3403 Florence Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 Florence Way have?
Some of 3403 Florence Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Florence Way currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Florence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Florence Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Florence Way is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Florence Way offer parking?
Yes, 3403 Florence Way offers parking.
Does 3403 Florence Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Florence Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Florence Way have a pool?
Yes, 3403 Florence Way has a pool.
Does 3403 Florence Way have accessible units?
No, 3403 Florence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Florence Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Florence Way does not have units with dishwashers.

