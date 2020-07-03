3403 Florence Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with almost 1600 sq ft of Living Space located in the Eastbridge neighborhood of Stapleton just blocks from the new Eastridge Town Center.



Gorgeous Master Suite w/ spacious his/her closet, 5 piece Bath.



Gourmet Kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main Level.



Upgraded carpet throughout the Upper Level.



Ceiling fans; front loaded w/d; 2 car attached Garage.



Nice Outdoor Living with large Front Porch that opens onto a courtyard and fenced in side yard.



Great location blocks from Pocket Parks, Greenway, Playgrounds, Central Park Recreation Center, 180 acre Central Park, the six Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available May 10th



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Top Denver Schools

Walk To East Bridge Town Center