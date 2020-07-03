3403 Florence Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63bcc1d029 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.***
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with almost 1600 sq ft of Living Space located in the Eastbridge neighborhood of Stapleton just blocks from the new Eastridge Town Center.
Gorgeous Master Suite w/ spacious his/her closet, 5 piece Bath.
Gourmet Kitchen with gas cooktop, upgraded cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout Main Level.
Upgraded carpet throughout the Upper Level.
Ceiling fans; front loaded w/d; 2 car attached Garage.
Nice Outdoor Living with large Front Porch that opens onto a courtyard and fenced in side yard.
Great location blocks from Pocket Parks, Greenway, Playgrounds, Central Park Recreation Center, 180 acre Central Park, the six Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Dog Park, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools.
Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.
Available May 10th
Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools
Walk To East Bridge Town Center