336 N Grant St Apt 302

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym air conditioning bike storage

Available Now. Quaint condo ideal for young professional or couple. Includes a wall AC unit. The apartment has an awesome open floor plan. The building includes a communal bike room, exercise room, and laundry room. There is also one designated parking space. In seconds you can be on the Cherry Creek Trail! This central location is the best of both worlds. It is close to downtown / Wash Park / Platte Park and tons of shopping, restaurants, and parks.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. You can also see our 3D virtual tour on our website. Go to www dot tremontrealtygroup do com under the Property Management tab. Applicants must be able to pass a background check.



