Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

336 N Grant St Apt 302

336 North Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

336 North Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Available Now. Quaint condo ideal for young professional or couple. Includes a wall AC unit. The apartment has an awesome open floor plan. The building includes a communal bike room, exercise room, and laundry room. There is also one designated parking space. In seconds you can be on the Cherry Creek Trail! This central location is the best of both worlds. It is close to downtown / Wash Park / Platte Park and tons of shopping, restaurants, and parks.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. You can also see our 3D virtual tour on our website. Go to www dot tremontrealtygroup do com under the Property Management tab. Applicants must be able to pass a background check.

Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 have any available units?
336 N Grant St Apt 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 have?
Some of 336 N Grant St Apt 302's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 N Grant St Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
336 N Grant St Apt 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 N Grant St Apt 302 pet-friendly?
No, 336 N Grant St Apt 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 offer parking?
Yes, 336 N Grant St Apt 302 offers parking.
Does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 N Grant St Apt 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 have a pool?
No, 336 N Grant St Apt 302 does not have a pool.
Does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 336 N Grant St Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 336 N Grant St Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 N Grant St Apt 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
