Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3341 Lawrence St

3341 Lawrence Street · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3341 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3341 Lawrence St · Avail. Sep 1

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
3341 Lawrence St Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Renovated 2BD, 2BA House in RiNo with Spacious Porch and Patio, 2-Car Garage - Located in Denver's popular RiNo neighborhood, this beautifully renovated single family home is within walking distance to a plethora of some of the city's most sought after restaurants, bars and breweries. Complementing its incredible location and its spacious, fenced in front porch and back patio as well as the 2-car garage, the house features a backyard behind the garage, hardwood floors and updated kitchen finishes and appliances. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $40 water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Lawrence St have any available units?
3341 Lawrence St has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Lawrence St have?
Some of 3341 Lawrence St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Lawrence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Lawrence St is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Lawrence St offer parking?
Yes, 3341 Lawrence St does offer parking.
Does 3341 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3341 Lawrence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 3341 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 3341 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3341 Lawrence St has units with dishwashers.
