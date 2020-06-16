All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3340 E Mexico Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3340 E Mexico Ave
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

3340 E Mexico Ave

3340 East Mexico Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3340 East Mexico Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come make this charming house your next home. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main floor ties all of this house together. Updated kitchen with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances with modern cabinetry, tile flooring and backsplash. The bathroom is updated with modern tile and finishes. The basement can either be used as an additional living room, rec / play room or third bedroom.

Enjoy the outdoors with a nice deck for entertaining friends and family. There is a one-car garage for either storage or parking your car. Includes a garage door opener for easy in and out access. The basement can be an extra hangout space, play area or Rec room.

The location is great in the Cory-Merrill area. It is close to all that is going on in this area. Close to shops, restauarants, DU and even Wash Park.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling), $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Package to include Emergency Service, Maintenance Request system online, Tenant Discount Program, Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/3340-E-MEXICO-AVE

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 E Mexico Ave have any available units?
3340 E Mexico Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 E Mexico Ave have?
Some of 3340 E Mexico Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 E Mexico Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3340 E Mexico Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 E Mexico Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 E Mexico Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3340 E Mexico Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3340 E Mexico Ave offers parking.
Does 3340 E Mexico Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 E Mexico Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 E Mexico Ave have a pool?
No, 3340 E Mexico Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3340 E Mexico Ave have accessible units?
No, 3340 E Mexico Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 E Mexico Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 E Mexico Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University