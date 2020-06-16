3340 E Mexico Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come make this charming house your next home. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main floor ties all of this house together. Updated kitchen with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances with modern cabinetry, tile flooring and backsplash. The bathroom is updated with modern tile and finishes. The basement can either be used as an additional living room, rec / play room or third bedroom.



Enjoy the outdoors with a nice deck for entertaining friends and family. There is a one-car garage for either storage or parking your car. Includes a garage door opener for easy in and out access. The basement can be an extra hangout space, play area or Rec room.



The location is great in the Cory-Merrill area. It is close to all that is going on in this area. Close to shops, restauarants, DU and even Wash Park.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling), $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Package to include Emergency Service, Maintenance Request system online, Tenant Discount Program, Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



http://pmielevation.info/3340-E-MEXICO-AVE



