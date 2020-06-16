3330 Lafayette St

Amenities
2BD, 1BA Home with Bonus Room/Den and Fenced Back Yard, Walking Distance to RiNo - Steps from one of Denver's most popular neighborhoods! You'll have easy access to multiple breweries, restaurants, and shops within a few blocks. Extra bonus room in the back that acts best as a guest room/den. Fenced back yard and washer/dryer is included. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4028370)