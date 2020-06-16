Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3301 Navajo Street #1 Available 08/01/19 Fully Furnished Two Bedroom Condo In Lo-Hi!! AMAZING Location!! - When you walk in the front door of this spacious and beautifully furnished LoHi condo, you'll find hardwood floors throughout the open living area, which is surrounded by lots of windows for great natural light. The living area opens into the kitchen with tile counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Off the main living area is a hallway that flows through the rest of the home. A full bathroom with tile floors and a guest bedroom with carpet and a spacious closet are down the hall. The master bedroom is also carpeted with a walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Stacked washer/dryer included. One garage parking space included + street parking.



This home is fully furnished with all of the items seen in the photos. Not included are linens and some basic dishware. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. A dog might be considered with a refundable pet deposit.



We are pre-leasing this home for a move-in date of August 1, 2019. SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY MONDAY - FRIDAY BETWEEN 9AM-6PM. PLEASE CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/b5c05f0e-a7fa-4a07-95c8-fce1ab5557f9



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1866192)