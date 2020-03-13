All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3300 Zenobia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3300 Zenobia St
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

3300 Zenobia St

3300 North Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3300 North Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3300 Zenobia St Available 06/20/19 Great Home in West Highlands with Convenient Location! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

A short walk from Highland Square and Tennyson restaurants, bars, and art walk.
Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and plenty of retail and services are a short walk away.
Convenient location right off Sheridan, with easy access to Major Highways or downtown!
Just one block away from Pferdesteller Park!

Water, sewer, stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4837142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Zenobia St have any available units?
3300 Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Zenobia St have?
Some of 3300 Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Zenobia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Zenobia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Zenobia St is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Zenobia St offers parking.
Does 3300 Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Zenobia St have a pool?
No, 3300 Zenobia St does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 3300 Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 Zenobia St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University