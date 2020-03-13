Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3300 Zenobia St Available 06/20/19 Great Home in West Highlands with Convenient Location! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.



Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



A short walk from Highland Square and Tennyson restaurants, bars, and art walk.

Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and plenty of retail and services are a short walk away.

Convenient location right off Sheridan, with easy access to Major Highways or downtown!

Just one block away from Pferdesteller Park!



Water, sewer, stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



