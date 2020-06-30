3261 Fulton Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5f17a3066 ---- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with almost 2200 sq. ft. of Living Space located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton just blocks from the new East Bridge Town Center. Stunning hardwood floors flow throughout most of Main Level including Formal Dining Room, Office and Kitchen. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen features a breakfast bar/island, butler\'s pantry, and access to backyard\'s huge deck. Master Suite includes a 5 piece tiled Master Bath and large walk-in closet. Upper Level also includes 2nd full Bathroom and 3 large Bedrooms. Unfinished Basement provides Laundry Area and lots of room for storage. Outdoor Living is great huge deck, side patio and lots of yard. Central AC, Ceiling Fans; 2 car detached Garage. Electricity and gas included in rent. One block from Sand Creek Regional Greenway. Walking distance to the Bluff Lake Nature Center, Central Park Recreational Center, F-15 Pool/Park and East Bridge Town Center. Close proximity to the 80 acre Central Park, Westerly Creek Greenbelt with paths and trails, Pocket Parks, Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA/High Tech schools. Location convenient to North Field Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 23rd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center