Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

3261 Fulton Street

3261 Fulton St · No Longer Available
Location

3261 Fulton St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5f17a3066 ---- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with almost 2200 sq. ft. of Living Space located in the East Bridge neighborhood of Stapleton just blocks from the new East Bridge Town Center. Stunning hardwood floors flow throughout most of Main Level including Formal Dining Room, Office and Kitchen. Spacious Eat-In Kitchen features a breakfast bar/island, butler\'s pantry, and access to backyard\'s huge deck. Master Suite includes a 5 piece tiled Master Bath and large walk-in closet. Upper Level also includes 2nd full Bathroom and 3 large Bedrooms. Unfinished Basement provides Laundry Area and lots of room for storage. Outdoor Living is great huge deck, side patio and lots of yard. Central AC, Ceiling Fans; 2 car detached Garage. Electricity and gas included in rent. One block from Sand Creek Regional Greenway. Walking distance to the Bluff Lake Nature Center, Central Park Recreational Center, F-15 Pool/Park and East Bridge Town Center. Close proximity to the 80 acre Central Park, Westerly Creek Greenbelt with paths and trails, Pocket Parks, Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, Stanley Marketplace, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/Swigert/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA/High Tech schools. Location convenient to North Field Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 23rd Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 Fulton Street have any available units?
3261 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3261 Fulton Street have?
Some of 3261 Fulton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3261 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 3261 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 3261 Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 3261 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3261 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Fulton Street have a pool?
Yes, 3261 Fulton Street has a pool.
Does 3261 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 3261 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3261 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

