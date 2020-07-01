All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

3222 Julian Street

3222 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
3222 Julian Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful updated 3 bed 2 bath in the popular Highlands neighborhood. Tour Video coming soon! - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in the Highlands. Updates throughout, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, unfinished basement for storage. Great backyard, perfect for grilling in the summer. So many great restaurants and bars within walking distance, including The Matador, El Camino,3 Dogs Tavern, and many more. Convenient to downtown, Sloans Lake, and I-25.

-washer/dryer
-updated kitchen
-basement
-privacy fenced back yard
-swamp cooler

Rental Terms
Rent: $2595
Deposit: $2595
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

Dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4063100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Julian Street have any available units?
3222 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Julian Street have?
Some of 3222 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 3222 Julian Street offer parking?
No, 3222 Julian Street does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 3222 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 3222 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Julian Street does not have units with dishwashers.

