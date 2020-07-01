Amenities
3222 Julian Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful updated 3 bed 2 bath in the popular Highlands neighborhood. Tour Video coming soon! - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in the Highlands. Updates throughout, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, unfinished basement for storage. Great backyard, perfect for grilling in the summer. So many great restaurants and bars within walking distance, including The Matador, El Camino,3 Dogs Tavern, and many more. Convenient to downtown, Sloans Lake, and I-25.
-washer/dryer
-updated kitchen
-basement
-privacy fenced back yard
-swamp cooler
Rental Terms
Rent: $2595
Deposit: $2595
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month
Please email or text to schedule your tour today!
Dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661
(RLNE4063100)