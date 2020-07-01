Amenities

3222 Julian Street Available 05/01/20 Beautiful updated 3 bed 2 bath in the popular Highlands neighborhood. Tour Video coming soon! - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in the Highlands. Updates throughout, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, unfinished basement for storage. Great backyard, perfect for grilling in the summer. So many great restaurants and bars within walking distance, including The Matador, El Camino,3 Dogs Tavern, and many more. Convenient to downtown, Sloans Lake, and I-25.



-washer/dryer

-updated kitchen

-basement

-privacy fenced back yard

-swamp cooler



Rental Terms

Rent: $2595

Deposit: $2595

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



Please email or text to schedule your tour today!



Dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



(RLNE4063100)