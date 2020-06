Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

-Available Immediately

-2 Large Bedrooms

-1 Bathroom

-Very Bright & Very Spacious

-Large eat in kitchen

-Dining room

-Very large living room

-Lots of closet space (3 Linen closets plus coat closet and bedroom closets!)

Newer Flooring throughout

Newer Paint throughout

Newer Light fixtures

Newer kitchen counters

Newer windows

-Washer and Dryer hookups off kitchen in utility room

-Pictures taken during construction

-E-mail to schedule your viewing today, very flexible showing times!



$50 Water contribution to be collected with rent

Xcel bill (gas/electricity) in your name

Trash/Sewer included with rent

SD= 1 month's rent

$100 Admin fee due upon move in