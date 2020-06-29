All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3195 Lawrence St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3195 Lawrence St.
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:15 PM

3195 Lawrence St.

3195 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3195 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom Townhome in the Heart of RiNo - Property Id: 161507

Amazing modern town home in the heart of RiNo! Walking distance to some of the best coffee shops, restaurants and happy hours that this neighborhood has to offer! Upon entrance, the open floor plan features hardwood floors and a gorgeous upgraded fireplace. Spacious kitchen includes high end stainless steel appliances & sparkling quartz countertops. 2nd floor includes washer/dryer hook ups, modern lighting, and Vivint security system hardware. Master bedroom shows off tons of natural light with custom blackout shades, walk in closet, custom concrete Jack & Jill sink and jetted tub. 3rd floor provides the perfect space for a 2nd bedroom (w/ full bath), office, in home gym or entertainment area, complete with an amazing rooftop deck. Enjoy both city and mountain views, while grilling with friends and family during any season of the year! Schedule your walk through today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161507p
Property Id 161507

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 Lawrence St. have any available units?
3195 Lawrence St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3195 Lawrence St. have?
Some of 3195 Lawrence St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3195 Lawrence St. currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Lawrence St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Lawrence St. pet-friendly?
No, 3195 Lawrence St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3195 Lawrence St. offer parking?
No, 3195 Lawrence St. does not offer parking.
Does 3195 Lawrence St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3195 Lawrence St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Lawrence St. have a pool?
No, 3195 Lawrence St. does not have a pool.
Does 3195 Lawrence St. have accessible units?
No, 3195 Lawrence St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Lawrence St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3195 Lawrence St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University