3195 Lawrence St.

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

2 Bedroom Townhome in the Heart of RiNo - Property Id: 161507



Amazing modern town home in the heart of RiNo! Walking distance to some of the best coffee shops, restaurants and happy hours that this neighborhood has to offer! Upon entrance, the open floor plan features hardwood floors and a gorgeous upgraded fireplace. Spacious kitchen includes high end stainless steel appliances & sparkling quartz countertops. 2nd floor includes washer/dryer hook ups, modern lighting, and Vivint security system hardware. Master bedroom shows off tons of natural light with custom blackout shades, walk in closet, custom concrete Jack & Jill sink and jetted tub. 3rd floor provides the perfect space for a 2nd bedroom (w/ full bath), office, in home gym or entertainment area, complete with an amazing rooftop deck. Enjoy both city and mountain views, while grilling with friends and family during any season of the year! Schedule your walk through today!

No Pets Allowed



