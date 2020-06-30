All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

319 Delaware Street

319 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Baker
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

319 Delaware Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.

This beautifully 100% remodeled in 2019 (electric, plumbing, HVAC, all interior) is in the Heart of the Art District 2 blocks from Broadway and Santa Fe. Rent this Historical Rowhome as a completely furnished or unfurnished with an urban loft style. The kitchen is a dream to cook in with granite counters, new appliances and stackable washer/dryer are provided as well.

Rent unfurnished:
$1750/mo
$30 for water, sewer, trash

Rent furnished:
$2250/mo all inclusive (All furnishings in pics, fully stocked kitchen, utilities, 2 queen beds(1 murphy bed/Office), Smart TV and a futon in the living area)

Pet fee: $25/mo
Non-refundable Pet deposit: $200
Designated parking spot and off-street.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/319-delaware-st-denver-co-80223-usa/7b641b00-86b9-438a-ba98-5c7bc89aa757

(RLNE5599666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Delaware Street have any available units?
319 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Delaware Street have?
Some of 319 Delaware Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
319 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 319 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 319 Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 319 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Delaware Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 319 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 319 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 319 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Delaware Street has units with dishwashers.

