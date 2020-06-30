319 Delaware Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.



This beautifully 100% remodeled in 2019 (electric, plumbing, HVAC, all interior) is in the Heart of the Art District 2 blocks from Broadway and Santa Fe. Rent this Historical Rowhome as a completely furnished or unfurnished with an urban loft style. The kitchen is a dream to cook in with granite counters, new appliances and stackable washer/dryer are provided as well.



Rent unfurnished:

$1750/mo

$30 for water, sewer, trash



Rent furnished:

$2250/mo all inclusive (All furnishings in pics, fully stocked kitchen, utilities, 2 queen beds(1 murphy bed/Office), Smart TV and a futon in the living area)



Pet fee: $25/mo

Non-refundable Pet deposit: $200

Designated parking spot and off-street.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/319-delaware-st-denver-co-80223-usa/7b641b00-86b9-438a-ba98-5c7bc89aa757



(RLNE5599666)