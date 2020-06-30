319 Delaware Street

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Please inquire about Fully furnished options as seen in Pictures.
This beautifully 100% remodeled in 2019 (electric, plumbing, HVAC, all interior) is in the Heart of the Art District 2 blocks from Broadway and Santa Fe. Rent this Historical Rowhome as a completely furnished or unfurnished with an urban loft style. The kitchen is a dream to cook in with granite counters, new appliances and stackable washer/dryer are provided as well.
Rent unfurnished:
$1750/mo
$30 for water, sewer, trash
Rent furnished:
$2250/mo all inclusive (All furnishings in pics, fully stocked kitchen, utilities, 2 queen beds(1 murphy bed/Office), Smart TV and a futon in the living area)
Pet fee: $25/mo
Non-refundable Pet deposit: $200
Designated parking spot and off-street.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/319-delaware-st-denver-co-80223-usa/7b641b00-86b9-438a-ba98-5c7bc89aa757
(RLNE5599666)