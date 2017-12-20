Amenities

3177 W 38th Avenue Available 09/01/19 Cute Bungalow in Berkeley/Highlands - Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath home in the heart of the Highlands! Features include a fenced yard, detached two-car garage, decorative living room fireplace, formal dining room, bonus office space, and refinished hardwood flooring! The recently renovated kitchen includes newer counters, contemporary cabinetry, updated flooring and newer appliances. Tenants will enjoy having added storage in the unfinished basement! Window AC units and ceiling fans will keep you cool in the summer! Washer/dryer also included. Walk to restaurants, shopping, grocery, and entertainment in Highlands Square and on Tennyson Street! Close to several parks. Easy access to I-70, I-25 and downtown!



(RLNE5021390)