All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3177 W 38th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3177 W 38th Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

3177 W 38th Avenue

3177 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3177 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3177 W 38th Avenue Available 09/01/19 Cute Bungalow in Berkeley/Highlands - Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom / 1 bath home in the heart of the Highlands! Features include a fenced yard, detached two-car garage, decorative living room fireplace, formal dining room, bonus office space, and refinished hardwood flooring! The recently renovated kitchen includes newer counters, contemporary cabinetry, updated flooring and newer appliances. Tenants will enjoy having added storage in the unfinished basement! Window AC units and ceiling fans will keep you cool in the summer! Washer/dryer also included. Walk to restaurants, shopping, grocery, and entertainment in Highlands Square and on Tennyson Street! Close to several parks. Easy access to I-70, I-25 and downtown!

(RLNE5021390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3177 W 38th Avenue have any available units?
3177 W 38th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3177 W 38th Avenue have?
Some of 3177 W 38th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3177 W 38th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3177 W 38th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3177 W 38th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3177 W 38th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3177 W 38th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3177 W 38th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3177 W 38th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3177 W 38th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3177 W 38th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3177 W 38th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3177 W 38th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3177 W 38th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3177 W 38th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3177 W 38th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University