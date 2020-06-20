Amenities
3145 N. Columbine St. Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Denver Available July 3rd! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 669-6714, 3145-columbine-st@rent.dynasty.com!
Available July 3rd is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 31st and York St, walking distance to City Park. Minutes away from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature & Science! Perfect locale for everything Denver has to offer!
Home includes includes fridge, dishwasher, electric range, oven and microwave. Home also includes washer/ dryer. Private front yard.
Rent is $2,300 month & Security deposit is $2,300. Rent includes routine lawn mowing & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable, with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $50 pet rent.
To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.
Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.
Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/
