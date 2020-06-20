Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3145 N. Columbine St. Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Denver Available July 3rd! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 669-6714, 3145-columbine-st@rent.dynasty.com!



Available July 3rd is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 31st and York St, walking distance to City Park. Minutes away from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature & Science! Perfect locale for everything Denver has to offer!



Home includes includes fridge, dishwasher, electric range, oven and microwave. Home also includes washer/ dryer. Private front yard.



Rent is $2,300 month & Security deposit is $2,300. Rent includes routine lawn mowing & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable, with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $50 pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



(RLNE5796789)