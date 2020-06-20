All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:07 AM

3145 N. Columbine St.

3145 Columbine Street · (720) 669-6714
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3145 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3145 N. Columbine St. · Avail. Jul 3

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3145 N. Columbine St. Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Denver Available July 3rd! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 669-6714, 3145-columbine-st@rent.dynasty.com!

Available July 3rd is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near 31st and York St, walking distance to City Park. Minutes away from the Denver Zoo and Denver Museum of Nature & Science! Perfect locale for everything Denver has to offer!

Home includes includes fridge, dishwasher, electric range, oven and microwave. Home also includes washer/ dryer. Private front yard.

Rent is $2,300 month & Security deposit is $2,300. Rent includes routine lawn mowing & snow removal! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are negotiable, with $250 non-refundable pet fee and $50 pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5796789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 N. Columbine St. have any available units?
3145 N. Columbine St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 N. Columbine St. have?
Some of 3145 N. Columbine St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 N. Columbine St. currently offering any rent specials?
3145 N. Columbine St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 N. Columbine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 N. Columbine St. is pet friendly.
Does 3145 N. Columbine St. offer parking?
No, 3145 N. Columbine St. does not offer parking.
Does 3145 N. Columbine St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 N. Columbine St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 N. Columbine St. have a pool?
No, 3145 N. Columbine St. does not have a pool.
Does 3145 N. Columbine St. have accessible units?
No, 3145 N. Columbine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 N. Columbine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 N. Columbine St. has units with dishwashers.
