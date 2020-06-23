Amenities

**PLEASE NOTE** BY ORDER OF COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE TOURS/SHOWINGS TO BE HELD WITH STRICT ONE-ON- ONE SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES). PLEASE TOUR THE PROPERTY VIRTUALLY HERE: https://youtu.be/00PhFM_zr6s



IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - Live, work & play Townhome! This Striking 3 bedroom, 5 bath home has dual residential/commercial zoning with two separate addresses/entrances! Located on a gorgeous tree line street in the heart of LoHi close to all the essentials! A Commercial walk-up with secure separable living quarters is perfect for entrepreneurs and work from homers. The residence offers superlative panoramic views of the Denver skyline/Pikes Peak from the main living areas, kitchen, master bedroom and HUGE rooftop deck! The MASSIVE 450sq. ft. private (hot-tub ready) rooftop deck is perfect for entertaining all of your friends/family. Updated and architecturally rare with modern high-end finishes through-out offering a unique live and work from home atmosphere. An extra wide floor-plan with windows on 3 sides feels like a detached single family home, multiple outdoor spaces, custom awnings, pergola and LED lighting make those gorgeous Colorado days accessible year round. Just a hop, step and jump away to all the top restaurants, entertainment, bars, and breweries parks and yoga/pilates in LoHi all within steps of your front door. Finely appointed details with a FABULOUS chic European kitchen is a show-stopper; high gloss white slab cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a huge island, designer tile, gas fireplace and custom shelving. No detail has been missed in this marvelous Live/Work home, come see it today!