All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3133 zuni.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3133 zuni
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3133 zuni

3133 Zuni St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3133 Zuni St, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
**PLEASE NOTE** BY ORDER OF COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE TOURS/SHOWINGS TO BE HELD WITH STRICT ONE-ON- ONE SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES). PLEASE TOUR THE PROPERTY VIRTUALLY HERE: https://youtu.be/00PhFM_zr6s

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - Live, work & play Townhome! This Striking 3 bedroom, 5 bath home has dual residential/commercial zoning with two separate addresses/entrances! Located on a gorgeous tree line street in the heart of LoHi close to all the essentials! A Commercial walk-up with secure separable living quarters is perfect for entrepreneurs and work from homers. The residence offers superlative panoramic views of the Denver skyline/Pikes Peak from the main living areas, kitchen, master bedroom and HUGE rooftop deck! The MASSIVE 450sq. ft. private (hot-tub ready) rooftop deck is perfect for entertaining all of your friends/family. Updated and architecturally rare with modern high-end finishes through-out offering a unique live and work from home atmosphere. An extra wide floor-plan with windows on 3 sides feels like a detached single family home, multiple outdoor spaces, custom awnings, pergola and LED lighting make those gorgeous Colorado days accessible year round. Just a hop, step and jump away to all the top restaurants, entertainment, bars, and breweries parks and yoga/pilates in LoHi all within steps of your front door. Finely appointed details with a FABULOUS chic European kitchen is a show-stopper; high gloss white slab cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, a huge island, designer tile, gas fireplace and custom shelving. No detail has been missed in this marvelous Live/Work home, come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3133 zuni have any available units?
3133 zuni doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3133 zuni have?
Some of 3133 zuni's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3133 zuni currently offering any rent specials?
3133 zuni is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3133 zuni pet-friendly?
No, 3133 zuni is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3133 zuni offer parking?
No, 3133 zuni does not offer parking.
Does 3133 zuni have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3133 zuni does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3133 zuni have a pool?
No, 3133 zuni does not have a pool.
Does 3133 zuni have accessible units?
No, 3133 zuni does not have accessible units.
Does 3133 zuni have units with dishwashers?
No, 3133 zuni does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University