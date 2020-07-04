---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd2eea300b ---- Single-family House Located In West Highland Neighborhood - Two-bedroom Plus Office & Den (2 upper-floor bedrooms plus 2 additional non-conforming rooms on basement level) - Large Walk In Closet - Basement Workshop - Craft/Storage Room - Detached Single-car Garage - Jacuzzi - Private Yard with Storage Shed - Hardwood Flooring - Dishwasher - Large Front Porch w/ Swing - Washer and Dryer Included - Beautiful Brick Construction - Xeriscaped Parkway $45 App fee Tenant pays all utilities $2450 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3102 Perry Street have any available units?
3102 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Perry Street have?
Some of 3102 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 3102 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3102 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 3102 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 3102 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)