3102 Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dd2eea300b ---- Single-family House Located In West Highland Neighborhood - Two-bedroom Plus Office & Den (2 upper-floor bedrooms plus 2 additional non-conforming rooms on basement level) - Large Walk In Closet - Basement Workshop - Craft/Storage Room - Detached Single-car Garage - Jacuzzi - Private Yard with Storage Shed - Hardwood Flooring - Dishwasher - Large Front Porch w/ Swing - Washer and Dryer Included - Beautiful Brick Construction - Xeriscaped Parkway $45 App fee Tenant pays all utilities $2450 Security deposit One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300