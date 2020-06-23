309 Quebec St Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in Lowry - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS.**



Contemporary 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with open concept on the main floor, master walk-in closet system, upper level washer and dryer location, gleaming wood floors throughout and an attached tandem garage. To top it off, it is located in a very walkable portion of desirable Lowry neighborhood.



Lowry is now known for its green spaces, such as Sunset Park and Great Lawn Park, meadows and summer concerts. Chain stores and casual eateries are the draw at Lowry Town Center mall right across the street.



Water, Sewer and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $80/month.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No cats will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4660982)