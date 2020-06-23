All apartments in Denver
309 Quebec St Unit 2

309 Quebec St · No Longer Available
Location

309 Quebec St, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome in Lowry - **PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS.**

Contemporary 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome with open concept on the main floor, master walk-in closet system, upper level washer and dryer location, gleaming wood floors throughout and an attached tandem garage. To top it off, it is located in a very walkable portion of desirable Lowry neighborhood.

Lowry is now known for its green spaces, such as Sunset Park and Great Lawn Park, meadows and summer concerts. Chain stores and casual eateries are the draw at Lowry Town Center mall right across the street.

Water, Sewer and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $80/month.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Dogs considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No cats will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4660982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have any available units?
309 Quebec St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have?
Some of 309 Quebec St Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Quebec St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Quebec St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Quebec St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Quebec St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Quebec St Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
