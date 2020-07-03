3070 W 35th Avenue

Amenities

West Highlands Gem with Expansive Yard - Must love to garden and maintain big yard. Arguably the best and largest yard in the neighborhood. Ideal location in West Highlands. Walk/bike to all the restaurants and shops of LoHi, Berkeley, Highlands Square, Sloans Lake and numerous parks. Easy highway access. This story and a half gem has great hardwoods, tons of natural light, master bedroom upstairs with lots of closet space and office/nursery area. Bright kitchen, dining area, living room that spills out into yard. Entertain outside throughout the year. Second bedroom and large bright bathroom round out the downstairs. Washer and dryer and off street parking. Huge storage shed for overflow and gardening/yard equipment. We will leave lawnmower. Private, fenced in flex space in rear of house. Large vegetable garden, majestic trees, white picket fence! Looking for more than a rental? Want a place to call home? Look no further!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5177244)