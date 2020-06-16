All apartments in Denver
3057 N Steele St
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:17 AM

3057 N Steele St

3057 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3057 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming two bed, one bath house with Hot Tub for rent north of City Park! New appliances, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Perfect for a couple, close friends or a small family. Big Dog Friendly Backyard with Hot Tub and Grill included! Close to parks, bars, and restaurants. It is on a quiet block but yet close to everything! Walk to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science!

Easy bike ride or close Uber/Lyft ride to RiNo, Downtown, Cherry Creek, I-70, Denver International Airport
Easy access to 17th Ave and Colfax bars and restaurant districts, Bluebird, Bus Routes

- Fully furnished (optional) house available in Skyland Neighborhood
(Note the staged furnishings in pictures are not current, different furnishings will come with the unit, if desired)
- 12 Month Lease
- Private Large Dog friendly back yard is landscaped and is fenced in
- Includes Outdoor Grill and Hot Tub (Hot Tub Maintenance is extra)
- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom – Plus Washer/Dryer included
- Newly Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Dining Nook
- Central Heater and Brand New Water Heater
- Window AC Units included
- Sun-room with Washer and Dryer
- Back Patio area
- Dogs and Cats accepted with additional deposit
- 8 Minute bike ride to downtown
- Close to lightrail, I-70 and only 20 minutes to DIA

Available in March/April
Water, Gas, Electricity Not Included

-Due at lease signing:
First month rent
Security deposit (1 months rent)
$250 Pet Deposit if applicable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

