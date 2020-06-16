3057 N Steele St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Charming two bed, one bath house with Hot Tub for rent north of City Park! New appliances, fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Perfect for a couple, close friends or a small family. Big Dog Friendly Backyard with Hot Tub and Grill included! Close to parks, bars, and restaurants. It is on a quiet block but yet close to everything! Walk to City Park, Denver Zoo, and the Museum of Nature and Science!



Easy bike ride or close Uber/Lyft ride to RiNo, Downtown, Cherry Creek, I-70, Denver International Airport

Easy access to 17th Ave and Colfax bars and restaurant districts, Bluebird, Bus Routes



- Fully furnished (optional) house available in Skyland Neighborhood

(Note the staged furnishings in pictures are not current, different furnishings will come with the unit, if desired)

- 12 Month Lease

- Private Large Dog friendly back yard is landscaped and is fenced in

- Includes Outdoor Grill and Hot Tub (Hot Tub Maintenance is extra)

- 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom – Plus Washer/Dryer included

- Newly Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Dining Nook

- Central Heater and Brand New Water Heater

- Window AC Units included

- Sun-room with Washer and Dryer

- Back Patio area

- Dogs and Cats accepted with additional deposit

- 8 Minute bike ride to downtown

- Close to lightrail, I-70 and only 20 minutes to DIA



Available in March/April

Water, Gas, Electricity Not Included



-Due at lease signing:

First month rent

Security deposit (1 months rent)

$250 Pet Deposit if applicable