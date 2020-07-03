All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:27 PM

3045 Lowell Boulevard

3045 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with unique details in the heart of the Highlands!

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 09, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!
* 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths
* Unique architectural details
* Large updated kitchen
* 2 street parking passes
* Fenced in patio
* Washer & Dryer included
* Evaporative cooler
* ADU garage apartment in back is separately occupied by owner
* Backyard is for ADU occupant, patio is for tenant

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 parking pass provided for street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Flat fee of $150 for water, gas & electric (will be charged if total bill exceeds $300)
YARD: Fenced patio for tenant use
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Owner responsible for lawn care
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Tenant will pay $150 and split any charges above $300 with owner.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 Lowell Boulevard have any available units?
3045 Lowell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 Lowell Boulevard have?
Some of 3045 Lowell Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Lowell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Lowell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Lowell Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3045 Lowell Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3045 Lowell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Lowell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3045 Lowell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 Lowell Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Lowell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3045 Lowell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Lowell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3045 Lowell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Lowell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 Lowell Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

