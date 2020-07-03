3045 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with unique details in the heart of the Highlands!



AVAILABILITY DATE: October 09, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!

* 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths

* Unique architectural details

* Large updated kitchen

* 2 street parking passes

* Fenced in patio

* Washer & Dryer included

* Evaporative cooler

* ADU garage apartment in back is separately occupied by owner

* Backyard is for ADU occupant, patio is for tenant



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 parking pass provided for street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Flat fee of $150 for water, gas & electric (will be charged if total bill exceeds $300)

YARD: Fenced patio for tenant use

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler

LAWN CARE: Owner responsible for lawn care

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Tenant will pay $150 and split any charges above $300 with owner.



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.