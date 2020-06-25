3035 W 38th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location location! This great home (duplex) has been totally renovated from top to bottom, new windows with built in blinds and modern ceiling fans throughout plus an AC, two bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful dark hardwood flooring and modern light fixtures, great spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove! Bathroom is gorgeous and has a beautiful sky light that brings in that natural light and plenty of storage. This home also has an unfinished basement for all your storage needs! also Includes two reserved parking spaces with entrance from alley. Water & sewer is included. Sorry no pets allowed.

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com