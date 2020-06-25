All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3035 W 38th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3035 W 38th Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

3035 W 38th Ave

3035 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3035 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location location! This great home (duplex) has been totally renovated from top to bottom, new windows with built in blinds and modern ceiling fans throughout plus an AC, two bedrooms and 1 bath with beautiful dark hardwood flooring and modern light fixtures, great spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas stove! Bathroom is gorgeous and has a beautiful sky light that brings in that natural light and plenty of storage. This home also has an unfinished basement for all your storage needs! also Includes two reserved parking spaces with entrance from alley. Water & sewer is included. Sorry no pets allowed.
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 W 38th Ave have any available units?
3035 W 38th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 W 38th Ave have?
Some of 3035 W 38th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 W 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3035 W 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 W 38th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3035 W 38th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3035 W 38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3035 W 38th Ave offers parking.
Does 3035 W 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3035 W 38th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 W 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 3035 W 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3035 W 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3035 W 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 W 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 W 38th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Raleigh at Sloan's Lake
1650 N Raleigh Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University