3025 Perry St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

This 1900's Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1900.



---AVAIL 4/10/2020--12 MONTH LEASE TERM---



Details:

- 2BR/1BA located in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood

- Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, and Garage. LIKE NEW!

- Bedrooms Include Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom

- Astonishing Victorian Bathtub

- 1,173+ Square Feet

- 2 Levels with Unfinished Basement

- Brand New Furnace

- Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1900

- Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design

- Executive Gas Range w/ Vented Hood

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash

- Soft Close Kitchen Drawers and Cabinets

- HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

- Long, Secluded Driveway

- Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Highlands or Downtown Denver

- Washer/Dryer Hookups OR Washer/Dryer Availability Upon Request

- Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

- Tall Ceilings

- Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained

- HUGE Front Porch with Elegant Victorian Doors that Open to Living Room/Dining Room



Nearby coffee shops include Highlands Cork & Coffee and Novo Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Blue Pan Pizza, El Camino Community Tavern, and The Matador. Nearby parks include Mary Elitch Park, Pferdsteller Park, and Highland Park. Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Bryant Webster K-8 School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School. Grocery stores include Highlands Farmers Market, Safeway, and King Soopers.



**PET FRIENDLY**



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Accommodates Direct TV or Comcast.



---$2395 Rent/month - $2395 Security Deposit - Pets Allowed with Owner Approval and $350-$500 Pet Deposit - 12 Month Lease Term---



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*