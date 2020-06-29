All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

3025 Perry St

3025 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80212
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This 1900's Charming Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1900.

---AVAIL 4/10/2020--12 MONTH LEASE TERM---

Details:
- 2BR/1BA located in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood
- Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, and Garage. LIKE NEW!
- Bedrooms Include Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom
- Astonishing Victorian Bathtub
- 1,173+ Square Feet
- 2 Levels with Unfinished Basement
- Brand New Furnace
- Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1900
- Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
- Executive Gas Range w/ Vented Hood
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash
- Soft Close Kitchen Drawers and Cabinets
- HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
- Long, Secluded Driveway
- Walking Distance to all the Restaurants and Nightlife of Highlands or Downtown Denver
- Washer/Dryer Hookups OR Washer/Dryer Availability Upon Request
- Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
- Tall Ceilings
- Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
- HUGE Front Porch with Elegant Victorian Doors that Open to Living Room/Dining Room

Nearby coffee shops include Highlands Cork & Coffee and Novo Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Blue Pan Pizza, El Camino Community Tavern, and The Matador. Nearby parks include Mary Elitch Park, Pferdsteller Park, and Highland Park. Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Bryant Webster K-8 School, Skinner Middle School, and North High School. Grocery stores include Highlands Farmers Market, Safeway, and King Soopers.

**PET FRIENDLY**

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Accommodates Direct TV or Comcast.

---$2395 Rent/month - $2395 Security Deposit - Pets Allowed with Owner Approval and $350-$500 Pet Deposit - 12 Month Lease Term---

HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

*We are not held responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Perry St have any available units?
3025 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Perry St have?
Some of 3025 Perry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Perry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3025 Perry St offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Perry St offers parking.
Does 3025 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3025 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Perry St have a pool?
No, 3025 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 3025 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Perry St does not have units with dishwashers.
