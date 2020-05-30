All apartments in Denver
3004 N. Downing St #A
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:05 AM

3004 N. Downing St #A

3004 North Downing Street · (303) 347-0975 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3004 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3004 N. Downing St #A · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
OPEN HOUSE -------> Saturday, 9/28/19, 12 pm - 2 pm - Very Spacious! Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail!

You won't believe this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, loft that has just been completely renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new and it is absolutley beautiful! Very spacious 1500 sf with open kitchen / living / dining concept. Beautiful view of the Denver Skyline and direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location. Attractive neutral colors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Don't let this one pass you! Offered at $1850 per month with $1850 security deposit. Additional $75/mo flat fee for gas/electric/water.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

(RLNE4751995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have any available units?
3004 N. Downing St #A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3004 N. Downing St #A currently offering any rent specials?
3004 N. Downing St #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 N. Downing St #A pet-friendly?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A offer parking?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not offer parking.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have a pool?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have a pool.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have accessible units?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 N. Downing St #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 N. Downing St #A does not have units with air conditioning.
