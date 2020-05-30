3004 N. Downing St #A

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE -------> Saturday, 9/28/19, 12 pm - 2 pm - Very Spacious! Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail!



You won't believe this stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, loft that has just been completely renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new and it is absolutley beautiful! Very spacious 1500 sf with open kitchen / living / dining concept. Beautiful view of the Denver Skyline and direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location. Attractive neutral colors throughout and high end stainless steel appliances. Don't let this one pass you! Offered at $1850 per month with $1850 security deposit. Additional $75/mo flat fee for gas/electric/water.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Contact us today for a showing!



