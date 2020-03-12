All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

300 West 11th Avenue

300 West 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 West 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
7E Available 11/15/19 Welcome home to this beautiful condo, and enjoy the incredible sunsets and mountain views from this corner unit.

Located in the heart of The Golden Triangle Neighborhood, this 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit is available unfurnished or furnished. Features include an in-unit washer/dryer, Nest climate control, Hue Lights, GoogleHome, and modern appliances. The master bedroom includes a spacious en suite bathroom, a generous walk-in closet, and it boasts a door to the outdoor balcony. Parking is not an issue, as the unit comes with a large parking space in the garage, and it included bicycle storage.

With an impressive 94 walking score, youll have a multitude of restaurants, art museums, and nightlife are all within easy walking distance; and you have your very own coffee shop in the building! This beautiful condo also includes a parking space in the secured garage.

Make an appointment today to check out this fantastic condo.

Darren Pecharich
Sophisticated Properties
303-502-7392

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/300-w-11th-ave-denver-co-80204-usa-unit-7e/ab8825b1-ae21-4939-ab4a-02a014950166

(RLNE5075137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West 11th Avenue have any available units?
300 West 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West 11th Avenue have?
Some of 300 West 11th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
300 West 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 300 West 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 300 West 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 300 West 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 300 West 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 West 11th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 300 West 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 300 West 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 300 West 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 West 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
