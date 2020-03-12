300 West 11th Avenue

Amenities
7E Available 11/15/19 Welcome home to this beautiful condo, and enjoy the incredible sunsets and mountain views from this corner unit.
Located in the heart of The Golden Triangle Neighborhood, this 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms unit is available unfurnished or furnished. Features include an in-unit washer/dryer, Nest climate control, Hue Lights, GoogleHome, and modern appliances. The master bedroom includes a spacious en suite bathroom, a generous walk-in closet, and it boasts a door to the outdoor balcony. Parking is not an issue, as the unit comes with a large parking space in the garage, and it included bicycle storage.
With an impressive 94 walking score, youll have a multitude of restaurants, art museums, and nightlife are all within easy walking distance; and you have your very own coffee shop in the building! This beautiful condo also includes a parking space in the secured garage.
Make an appointment today to check out this fantastic condo.
Darren Pecharich
Sophisticated Properties
303-502-7392
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/300-w-11th-ave-denver-co-80204-usa-unit-7e/ab8825b1-ae21-4939-ab4a-02a014950166
(RLNE5075137)