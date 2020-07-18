All apartments in Denver
300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J

300 West 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 West 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath condo in Golden Triangle. Fabulous views of Downtown Denver from the 5th floor of the luxurious Prado high-rise. Building includes a coffee shop, a hair salon and 9 to 5 on-site building manager. 2 indoor parking spaces included with rent. Unit features: cherry hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, slab granite counters, tile floors and stainless appliances, bathrooms with granite countertops, California Closets in the master suite, washer dryer in unit. Close to Cherry Creek Trail, Santa Fe Art District, Art Museum, restaurants, shops and light rail. Tenant pays electric. All pets considered for $395 pet deposit. Available First week of August. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J have any available units?
300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J have?
Some of 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J currently offering any rent specials?
300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J is pet friendly.
Does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J offer parking?
Yes, 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J offers parking.
Does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J have a pool?
No, 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J does not have a pool.
Does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J have accessible units?
No, 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J has units with dishwashers.
