300 W 11th Ave Unit 5J

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

Wonderful 2 bed/2 bath condo in Golden Triangle. Fabulous views of Downtown Denver from the 5th floor of the luxurious Prado high-rise. Building includes a coffee shop, a hair salon and 9 to 5 on-site building manager. 2 indoor parking spaces included with rent. Unit features: cherry hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with newer cabinetry, slab granite counters, tile floors and stainless appliances, bathrooms with granite countertops, California Closets in the master suite, washer dryer in unit. Close to Cherry Creek Trail, Santa Fe Art District, Art Museum, restaurants, shops and light rail. Tenant pays electric. All pets considered for $395 pet deposit. Available First week of August. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.