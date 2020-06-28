2964 S. Akron Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated 4 Bed 3 Bath Ranch In Hampden Heights! - This beautiful and fully renovated ranch home in the well sought after neighborhood of Hampden Heights has great curb appeal with mature landscaping.

Walk in to the entry and the home boasts two living areas with formal living and dining.

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steal appliances, and offers an open floor plan opening to the family room with a surround sound system! Vaulted ceilings makes this home feel grand. There are sliding doors off the family room leading out to a gorgeous back patio and well kept, spacious yard.

The master bedroom and bath have been updated with beautiful finishes. 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full baths complete the upper level.

The basement is fully finished with 1 additional conforming bedroom and a full bath.

There is plenty of room for all not to mention Storage. Attached 2 car garage.

This amazing location is easy access to the highways (25 and 225) and close to Cherry Creek State Park.

Book a showing today!



NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4916435)