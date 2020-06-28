All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2964 S. Akron Street

2964 South Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

2964 South Akron Street, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bed 3 Bath Ranch In Hampden Heights! - This beautiful and fully renovated ranch home in the well sought after neighborhood of Hampden Heights has great curb appeal with mature landscaping.
Walk in to the entry and the home boasts two living areas with formal living and dining.
The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steal appliances, and offers an open floor plan opening to the family room with a surround sound system! Vaulted ceilings makes this home feel grand. There are sliding doors off the family room leading out to a gorgeous back patio and well kept, spacious yard.
The master bedroom and bath have been updated with beautiful finishes. 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full baths complete the upper level.
The basement is fully finished with 1 additional conforming bedroom and a full bath.
There is plenty of room for all not to mention Storage. Attached 2 car garage.
This amazing location is easy access to the highways (25 and 225) and close to Cherry Creek State Park.
Book a showing today!

NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4916435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2964 S. Akron Street have any available units?
2964 S. Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2964 S. Akron Street have?
Some of 2964 S. Akron Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2964 S. Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
2964 S. Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2964 S. Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2964 S. Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 2964 S. Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 2964 S. Akron Street offers parking.
Does 2964 S. Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2964 S. Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2964 S. Akron Street have a pool?
No, 2964 S. Akron Street does not have a pool.
Does 2964 S. Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 2964 S. Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2964 S. Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2964 S. Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.
