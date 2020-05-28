All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2960 Alton Court

2960 Alton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Alton Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Paired Home with a Loft and over 1600 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Upgrade finishes throughout home!

Gorgeous hardwood floors on Main Level and luxury carpet flows through upstairs.

Kitchen includes 5 burner gas range, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and pantry.

Large Master Suite features his and her walk-in closets, stunning contemporary tiled floor and shower, upgraded vanity with natural stone counter.

Spacious Loft can be used as a Den, Study/Office or Play Area.

Fenced xeriscaped side yard/patio with brick fountain and access off of Family Room.

Park Views; Laundry Room with W/D and Storage; Full size washer/dryer; 2 car Garage.

Please note: Solar will be billed separately, but having solar power does lower monthly electric costs.

Great location! 1 block from 80-Acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Central Park Recreation Center. Steps from Westerly Creek Green Belt with biking/walking paths.

Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Stapleton Town Center, Founder?s Green, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools.

Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail Station, Northfield Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available February 1st

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Alton Court have any available units?
2960 Alton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Alton Court have?
Some of 2960 Alton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Alton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Alton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Alton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Alton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Alton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Alton Court does offer parking.
Does 2960 Alton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Alton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Alton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2960 Alton Court has a pool.
Does 2960 Alton Court have accessible units?
No, 2960 Alton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Alton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Alton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
