2960 Alton Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Paired Home with a Loft and over 1600 sq ft of living space located in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Upgrade finishes throughout home!



Gorgeous hardwood floors on Main Level and luxury carpet flows through upstairs.



Kitchen includes 5 burner gas range, granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and pantry.



Large Master Suite features his and her walk-in closets, stunning contemporary tiled floor and shower, upgraded vanity with natural stone counter.



Spacious Loft can be used as a Den, Study/Office or Play Area.



Fenced xeriscaped side yard/patio with brick fountain and access off of Family Room.



Park Views; Laundry Room with W/D and Storage; Full size washer/dryer; 2 car Garage.



Please note: Solar will be billed separately, but having solar power does lower monthly electric costs.



Great location! 1 block from 80-Acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and Central Park Recreation Center. Steps from Westerly Creek Green Belt with biking/walking paths.



Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Stapleton Town Center, Founder?s Green, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123-Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSST/DSA schools.



Location convenient to Central Park Light Rail Station, Northfield Shopping, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available February 1st



