Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2951 Newton Street

2951 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2951 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2951 Available 06/01/19 Charming Mid Century Modern style apartment 2 bed/1bath located just a few blocks from the West Highlands main street and surrounded by many of West Highlands iconic historical buildings and homes. This leafy and quiet abode has original hardwood floors, marble counter tops, updated kitchen, air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and 1 garage space. Cats are ok, dogs are unfortunately not allowed. Tenant pays electric and gas. Lawn care and landscaping covered by landlord. The unit is part of a triplex and also has a nice common area that can be used for patio furniture or grilling. Rental rate is already below market rate, so it will go fast. Copy and paste this link to make an appointment! https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2951-newton-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-2951/0ddb047e-8436-414a-a9e9-cad28a8830fd

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2951-newton-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-2951/0ddb047e-8436-414a-a9e9-cad28a8830fd

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4872675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 Newton Street have any available units?
2951 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 Newton Street have?
Some of 2951 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2951 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2951 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2951 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2951 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 2951 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 2951 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2951 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 2951 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2951 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
