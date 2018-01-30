2951 Newton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2951 Available 06/01/19 Charming Mid Century Modern style apartment 2 bed/1bath located just a few blocks from the West Highlands main street and surrounded by many of West Highlands iconic historical buildings and homes. This leafy and quiet abode has original hardwood floors, marble counter tops, updated kitchen, air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and 1 garage space. Cats are ok, dogs are unfortunately not allowed. Tenant pays electric and gas. Lawn care and landscaping covered by landlord. The unit is part of a triplex and also has a nice common area that can be used for patio furniture or grilling. Rental rate is already below market rate, so it will go fast. Copy and paste this link to make an appointment! https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2951-newton-st-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-2951/0ddb047e-8436-414a-a9e9-cad28a8830fd



