Denver, CO
2945 Glenarm Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2945 Glenarm Pl

2945 Glenarm Place · No Longer Available
Location

2945 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
**Call this piece of Denver charm home! 2 bed 1 bath home!** - Charming newly remodeled 1800 built Denver home available for rent! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with all new paint & flooring through out. It has a large spacious kitchen with new shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. With the homes large master bedroom, tastefully remodeled bathroom, additional laundry room, large storage shed and it comes with 1 off street parking spot. Looking for more? It also has plenty of room to make you comfortable and a fenced in front & back yard for the kids and pets to run and play! This home is located in the Five Points Historical District, only a block and a half to the light rail stop and only minutes to Downtown!

Don't miss out on this one! CALL US TODAY!

Lease Terms:
*12-14 month lease
*Pets Welcome (Restrictions & fees may apply)
*Resident pays gas & electric
*Resident must provide renters insurance

(RLNE4630533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Glenarm Pl have any available units?
2945 Glenarm Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 Glenarm Pl have?
Some of 2945 Glenarm Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Glenarm Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Glenarm Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Glenarm Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 Glenarm Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2945 Glenarm Pl offer parking?
No, 2945 Glenarm Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2945 Glenarm Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Glenarm Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Glenarm Pl have a pool?
No, 2945 Glenarm Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Glenarm Pl have accessible units?
No, 2945 Glenarm Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Glenarm Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Glenarm Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
