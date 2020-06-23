2945 Glenarm Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Call this piece of Denver charm home! 2 bed 1 bath home!** - Charming newly remodeled 1800 built Denver home available for rent! This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes with all new paint & flooring through out. It has a large spacious kitchen with new shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. With the homes large master bedroom, tastefully remodeled bathroom, additional laundry room, large storage shed and it comes with 1 off street parking spot. Looking for more? It also has plenty of room to make you comfortable and a fenced in front & back yard for the kids and pets to run and play! This home is located in the Five Points Historical District, only a block and a half to the light rail stop and only minutes to Downtown!



Don't miss out on this one! CALL US TODAY!



Lease Terms:

*12-14 month lease

*Pets Welcome (Restrictions & fees may apply)

*Resident pays gas & electric

*Resident must provide renters insurance



