All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2925 Holly St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2925 Holly St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2925 Holly St

2925 North Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2925 North Holly Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eddc45c0c4 ----
*HALF OFF ONE MONTH SPECIAL APPLIES TO 18 MONTH LEASES

*Key Features:
Hardwood Flooring
Spacious Basement w/Mirror Walls
Refinished Kitchen
Large Backyard

$45 Application fee
$1500 Security deposit
Tenant pays all utilities
One small pet (25lbs and under) accepted with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent
1 Car garage

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Holly St have any available units?
2925 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Holly St have?
Some of 2925 Holly St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Holly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Holly St does offer parking.
Does 2925 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Holly St have a pool?
No, 2925 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 2925 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University