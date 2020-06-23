$45 Application fee $1500 Security deposit Tenant pays all utilities One small pet (25lbs and under) accepted with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent 1 Car garage
Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2925 Holly St have any available units?
2925 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Holly St have?
Some of 2925 Holly St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Holly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 2925 Holly St does offer parking.
Does 2925 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2925 Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Holly St have a pool?
No, 2925 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 2925 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2925 Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.