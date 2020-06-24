All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

2920 S. Glencoe St.

2920 South Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 South Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, seductive, and perfectly understated, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family, home sits in a quiet corner of sought-after University Hills neighborhood. Newly renovated space with clean, crisp, lines, custom tile, and updated finishes throughout. The large space is crafted by a refined a highly practical floor plan complete with upgrades galore. The swanky kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a wall of seamless built-in cabinetry. A large, fenced, backyard haven ensures undisturbed privacy and is perfect for entertaining guests at a summer cookout. Complete with attached garage parking, this modern home offers a sensational living experience.

The superb location brims with shopping, dining, and doing. Only a 5 minute walk to the Yale Light Rail Station, with easy access to the Wellshire Golf Course, Observatory Park, and the DU area. YOUR KEY TO THE CITY AWAITS YOU! Just move in and enjoy your "new" contemporary home.
Rental & Application Criteria:

- Earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)
- No Felonies in the past 7 years
- No Evictions in the past 7 years
- No money owed to management companies or landlords.
- Credit Score of 550 or higher.
- 12 Month + Lease Agreement

Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613

Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com

BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 S. Glencoe St. have any available units?
2920 S. Glencoe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 S. Glencoe St. have?
Some of 2920 S. Glencoe St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 S. Glencoe St. currently offering any rent specials?
2920 S. Glencoe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 S. Glencoe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 S. Glencoe St. is pet friendly.
Does 2920 S. Glencoe St. offer parking?
Yes, 2920 S. Glencoe St. offers parking.
Does 2920 S. Glencoe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 S. Glencoe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 S. Glencoe St. have a pool?
No, 2920 S. Glencoe St. does not have a pool.
Does 2920 S. Glencoe St. have accessible units?
No, 2920 S. Glencoe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 S. Glencoe St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 S. Glencoe St. has units with dishwashers.
