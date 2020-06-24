2920 S. Glencoe St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, seductive, and perfectly understated, this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family, home sits in a quiet corner of sought-after University Hills neighborhood. Newly renovated space with clean, crisp, lines, custom tile, and updated finishes throughout. The large space is crafted by a refined a highly practical floor plan complete with upgrades galore. The swanky kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a wall of seamless built-in cabinetry. A large, fenced, backyard haven ensures undisturbed privacy and is perfect for entertaining guests at a summer cookout. Complete with attached garage parking, this modern home offers a sensational living experience.



The superb location brims with shopping, dining, and doing. Only a 5 minute walk to the Yale Light Rail Station, with easy access to the Wellshire Golf Course, Observatory Park, and the DU area. YOUR KEY TO THE CITY AWAITS YOU! Just move in and enjoy your "new" contemporary home.

Rental & Application Criteria:



- Earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)

- No Felonies in the past 7 years

- No Evictions in the past 7 years

- No money owed to management companies or landlords.

- Credit Score of 550 or higher.

- 12 Month + Lease Agreement



