All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2918 Iola Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2918 Iola Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

2918 Iola Street

2918 Iola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2918 Iola Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This open and inviting floor plan features 3 bedrooms. 2.5 baths, and a large 2 car garage. On the Main level you will find the well appointed kitchen and AMAZING walk-in pantry that is open to the living area. Upstairs you will find the master suite with upgraded walk-in closet, private bath, and lots of natural light. Across from the upstairs loft area, there are 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Washer and Dryer are conveniently located upstairs! Home has brand new carpet and serene outdoor space. You will love this home located in the highly desirable Stapleton neighborhood! Minutes from Bluff Lake, Fitzsimmons/Anschutz medical campus, CU med center, Rose and VA hospitals and Walking distance to Eastbridge Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Iola Street have any available units?
2918 Iola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 Iola Street have?
Some of 2918 Iola Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Iola Street currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Iola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Iola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Iola Street is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Iola Street offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Iola Street offers parking.
Does 2918 Iola Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 Iola Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Iola Street have a pool?
No, 2918 Iola Street does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Iola Street have accessible units?
No, 2918 Iola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Iola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Iola Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University