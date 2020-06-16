2918 Iola Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This open and inviting floor plan features 3 bedrooms. 2.5 baths, and a large 2 car garage. On the Main level you will find the well appointed kitchen and AMAZING walk-in pantry that is open to the living area. Upstairs you will find the master suite with upgraded walk-in closet, private bath, and lots of natural light. Across from the upstairs loft area, there are 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Washer and Dryer are conveniently located upstairs! Home has brand new carpet and serene outdoor space. You will love this home located in the highly desirable Stapleton neighborhood! Minutes from Bluff Lake, Fitzsimmons/Anschutz medical campus, CU med center, Rose and VA hospitals and Walking distance to Eastbridge Town Center.