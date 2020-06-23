2900 Pontiac Street

Amenities
Gorgeous Renovated Home w/ Large Yard! Dogs Allowed!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Move in dates available up to a month out from today's date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed
DESCRIPTION:
* Tons of renovations
* Huge corner lot with great back yard entertaining area
* Detached 2 car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
PET DEPOSIT: $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
