Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2900 Pontiac Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

2900 Pontiac Street

2900 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2900 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Renovated Home w/ Large Yard! Dogs Allowed!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Move in dates available up to a month out from today's date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed

DESCRIPTION:

* Tons of renovations
* Huge corner lot with great back yard entertaining area
* Detached 2 car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
PET DEPOSIT: $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Pontiac Street have any available units?
2900 Pontiac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Pontiac Street have?
Some of 2900 Pontiac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Pontiac Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Pontiac Street is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Pontiac Street does offer parking.
Does 2900 Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Pontiac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 2900 Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 2900 Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Pontiac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
