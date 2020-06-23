2900 Pontiac Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Renovated Home w/ Large Yard! Dogs Allowed!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately. Move in dates available up to a month out from today's date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs allowed



DESCRIPTION:



* Tons of renovations

* Huge corner lot with great back yard entertaining area

* Detached 2 car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

PET DEPOSIT: $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*