Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401

2899 North Speer Boulevard · (720) 884-7422
Location

2899 North Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 401 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,605

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1892 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unit Unit 401 Available 07/01/20 Denver Condo for rent: 2899 Speer Blvd Unit 401 - Property Id: 296272

GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE on the Top Floor on one of the Highest Building in the Area with Your Own Private Spectacular Views of Downtown Denver! Top of the Line Executive Loft-Style Open Floor Plan with Custom Finishes Throughout Featuring: Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, 2 Balconies, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Spacious Light-Filled Study, Stainless Steel High-End Sub-Zero Appliances, and a Gas Stove All Located within a Secure Building with Elevator Access, Rooftop Deck with BBQ, Ample Storage Space, Reserved Underground Parking, On-Site Manager, and HOA. Dogs Negotiable. No Cats. Parking in Garage included (2 spaces available). Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Recycling are included in rent. Tenant pays metered electricity directly to Xcel.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296272
Property Id 296272

(RLNE5841560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 have any available units?
2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 has a unit available for $3,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 have?
Some of 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 pet-friendly?
No, 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 does offer parking.
Does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401 has units with dishwashers.
