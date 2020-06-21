2899 N Speer Blvd, Unit 401 Unit 401

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Unit Unit 401 Available 07/01/20 Denver Condo for rent: 2899 Speer Blvd Unit 401 - Property Id: 296272



GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE on the Top Floor on one of the Highest Building in the Area with Your Own Private Spectacular Views of Downtown Denver! Top of the Line Executive Loft-Style Open Floor Plan with Custom Finishes Throughout Featuring: Exposed Brick, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, 2 Balconies, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Spacious Light-Filled Study, Stainless Steel High-End Sub-Zero Appliances, and a Gas Stove All Located within a Secure Building with Elevator Access, Rooftop Deck with BBQ, Ample Storage Space, Reserved Underground Parking, On-Site Manager, and HOA. Dogs Negotiable. No Cats. Parking in Garage included (2 spaces available). Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Recycling are included in rent. Tenant pays metered electricity directly to Xcel.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296272

Property Id 296272



(RLNE5841560)