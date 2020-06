Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot, 3 bedrooms up 1 down. The bedroom in the basement is non conforming. Near Denver University, Wellshire Neighborhood, 3 bedrooms upstairs with about 1000 square feet plus finished basement with about 950 square feet with a non-conforming bedroom, family room and bathroom. Hardwood floors on main level, and carpeting in the basement, private fenced back yard, 1 car garage. Be sure to call today for more information