2850 Lowell Blvd.

Beautiful home within walking distance of both Sloans Lake and the shops and restaurants of Highlands Square. 2 bed, 2 bath including a master suite. One additional bedroom with large closets, hall bath, and laundry. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Wood floors, dining area, and outdoor deck and patio areas for entertaining. Fenced yard, garden area and detached 1 car garage. Fabulous location! Perry Street Block Party!



No Cats. 1 dog allowed with Pet Fee/rent. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



