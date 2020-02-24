All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

2850 Lowell Blvd.

2850 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2850 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home within walking distance of both Sloans Lake and the shops and restaurants of Highlands Square. 2 bed, 2 bath including a master suite. One additional bedroom with large closets, hall bath, and laundry. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Wood floors, dining area, and outdoor deck and patio areas for entertaining. Fenced yard, garden area and detached 1 car garage. Fabulous location! Perry Street Block Party!

No Cats. 1 dog allowed with Pet Fee/rent. Owner pays water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Call or Email to set up a showing today.
Invested Property Management
720-389-3200 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing
**Prices and Availability subject to change.
**All leases subject to application and administration fees
**Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received.

Amenities: A/C, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Patio/Yard, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 Lowell Blvd. have any available units?
2850 Lowell Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 Lowell Blvd. have?
Some of 2850 Lowell Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 Lowell Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2850 Lowell Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 Lowell Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 Lowell Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2850 Lowell Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2850 Lowell Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2850 Lowell Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 Lowell Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 Lowell Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2850 Lowell Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2850 Lowell Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2850 Lowell Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2850 Lowell Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 Lowell Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

